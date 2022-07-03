STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC leaders’ comments degraded women: Pawan

Published: 03rd July 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Emphasising the need for politics sans religion and caste, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said politics should be not for dividing people on the line of castes, but to unite them.

Addressing the valedictory of a one-day training programme for members of the women’s wing in the city on Saturday, he said lack of respect for language and dialect will lead to disruption of the cohesiveness of the State and deny development to certain regions, but at the same time the adamant attitude for regionalism will distance people from national integrity, hence there is need for a balanced approach pertaining region and language

He reiterated that his party strives for  women empowerment. Women power is the most powerful and they can achieve anything when they are determined to do it, he asserted. He lambasted YSRC leaders for their adverse comments on women and backing those indulged in crimes against women.

He wondered how a woman Home minister can say such words degrading women and questioned if the mandate was given to them to make such comments. “The ruling party has promised to ban liquor. Now, liquor has become their mainstay,” he alleged.

