Active Covid-19 caseload at 1,045 in Andhra, public urged to exercise caution

VIJAYAWADA: A Surge in fresh Covid-19 infection last week took the number of active cases in the State past the 1,000 mark on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh now has 1,045 active cases with 160 people testing positive for the virus during the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Sunday. The recoveries during the same period was just 92.

On the bright side, no Covid-19 fatality has been reported in the State during the past 45 days. The cumulative total number of deaths in the State was 14,731. According to available data, 153 new infections were detected on a daily average during the past week. The active cases increased to 136 on June 13 from 128 the previous day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statistics, 223 new cases were reported on July 1, the highest in 129 days.

AP State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Dr K Rambabu urged the public to be vigilant and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the previous waves had touched almost everyone. He said the people should get booster doses, if they have not received it yet. He said the fourth wave might not affect much like the previous phases.

Officials attributed the rise in cases to non-adherence to Covid norms and also to increase in political gatherings. Recently, former minister M Sucharita, MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy and others had tested positive for the virus.