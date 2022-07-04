STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi unveils 30-feet statue of  Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra's Bhimavaram

The Centre is organising various events on the occasion for one year as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Published: 04th July 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. (Youtube Screegrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. (Youtube Screegrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday unveiled the 30-feet statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The statue was unveiled on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju also known as Manyam Dora.

The Centre is organising various events on the occasion for one year as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Modi reached Gannavaram airport from Hyderabad and was received by Andhra Pradesh State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

After unveiling the statue, Modi addressed a public meeting at Peda Amiram near Bhimavaram where he paid tributes to Alluri and recalled how the revolutionary freedom fighter led tribals and youth to revolt against the then British government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Alluri Sitarama Raju Bhimavaram birth anniversary Manyam Dora
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp