PM Modi unveils 30-feet statue of  Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra's Bhimavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday unveiled the 30-feet statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The statue was unveiled on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju also known as Manyam Dora.

The Centre is organising various events on the occasion for one year as part of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Modi reached Gannavaram airport from Hyderabad and was received by Andhra Pradesh State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After unveiling the statue, Modi addressed a public meeting at Peda Amiram near Bhimavaram where he paid tributes to Alluri and recalled how the revolutionary freedom fighter led tribals and youth to revolt against the then British government.