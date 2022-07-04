TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP over midnight arrest of two TDP men

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in a letter written to the DGP on Sunday, condemned the arbitrary and midnight arrests of two TDP activists and subsequent ‘custodial torture’ and termed the CID action a clear violation of the Supreme Court orders. He demanded that the CID officials who committed the ‘excesses’, be suspended.

“It is high time that you set the priorities of the CID right in order to ensure proper functioning and discharge of its mandate. Only a proper functioning of CID will ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution are protected and safeguarded,” he said.

“In recent times, the CID has earned notoriety for its midnight arrests and unilateral actions in favour of the ruling YSRC. The latest incident of illegal arrest of two TDP activists and their custodial torture is a reflection of the CID’s skewed functioning,” the Opposition Leader stated.

He said the CID reached the house of Garlapati Venkateswara Rao at Dharanikota village at midnight. “They scaled the wall like dacoits and broke into the house using a crowbar. They misbehaved with the mother and sister of Rao,” he charged.

In a similar manner, the CID arrested Mokarala Sambasiva Rao in Mangalagiri on June 30 by barging into his bedroom, where his wife was breastfeeding their child. Following the arrests, the duo were tortured and thrashed after being disrobed, Naidu alleged.He questioned the lack of CCTV cameras in the interrogation room, which is a clear-cut violation of the Supreme Court orders.

“This was all done on the pretext that the duo forged a letter in the name of YS Vijayamma that she has resigned from YSRC,” Naidu said and added that ‘tainted’ CID DSP K Chenchu Rama Rao, CIs S Jagadish and K Lakshman committed the ‘excesses’.