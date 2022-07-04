STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes to DGP over midnight arrest of two TDP men

In a similar manner, the CID arrested Mokarala Sambasiva Rao in Mangalagiri on June 30 by barging into his bedroom, where his wife was breastfeeding their child.

Published: 04th July 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in a letter written to the DGP on Sunday, condemned the arbitrary and midnight arrests of two TDP activists and subsequent ‘custodial torture’ and termed the CID action a clear violation of the Supreme Court orders. He demanded that the CID officials who committed the ‘excesses’, be suspended.

“It is high time that you set the priorities of the CID right in order to ensure proper functioning and discharge of its mandate. Only a proper functioning of CID will ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution are protected and safeguarded,” he said.

“In recent times, the CID has earned notoriety for its midnight arrests and unilateral actions in favour of the ruling YSRC. The latest incident of illegal arrest of two TDP activists and their custodial torture is a reflection of the CID’s skewed functioning,” the Opposition Leader stated.

He said the CID reached the house of Garlapati Venkateswara Rao at Dharanikota village at midnight. “They scaled the wall like dacoits and broke into the house using a crowbar. They misbehaved with the mother and sister of Rao,” he charged.

In a similar manner, the CID arrested Mokarala Sambasiva Rao in Mangalagiri on June 30 by barging into his bedroom, where his wife was breastfeeding their child. Following the arrests, the duo were tortured and thrashed after being disrobed, Naidu alleged.He questioned the lack of CCTV cameras in the interrogation room, which is a clear-cut violation of the Supreme Court orders. 

“This was all done on the pretext that the duo forged a letter in the name of YS Vijayamma that she has resigned from YSRC,” Naidu said and added that ‘tainted’ CID DSP K Chenchu Rama Rao, CIs S Jagadish and K Lakshman committed the ‘excesses’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Chandrababu Naidu DGP Supreme Court
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp