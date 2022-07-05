Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute Vidya Kanuka kits on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All set for distribution of kits to students of government schools in the State under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits at Adoni in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

After the Chief Minister launches the programme, the school kits distribution will commence across the State and continue till the month-end. A total of 47,40,421 students will get school kits. A total of Rs 931.02 crore has been spent for the school kits.

Each school kit costs Rs 2,000. Each Vidya Kanuka kit comprises three pairs of uniform cloth along with stitching charges, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks and Oxford English to Telugu dictionary.

It is for the third consecutive year that school kits for students are being distributed under Vidya Kanuka.

The government has brought revolutionary reforms in the education sector by revamping government schools spending several thousands of crores under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme and introducing menu for mid-day meals to provide nutritious food for schoolchildren.

The efforts of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government are yielding results, which is evident from the fact that the number of students in government schools, which was 37.2 lakh in 2018-19, increased to 44.30 lakh by 2021-22. The total number of students in government and private schools stood at 72.47 lakh.

The State government has entered into a pact with Byju’s Learning to provide coaching for Class 8th students using the latest methodology to prepare them for facing the competitive world in three years.

This year, 4.7 lakh students will be provided Rs 12,000 worth tabs each for free in September. A total of Rs 500 crore will be spent for the purpose. Henceforth, every year, Class VIII students will get the tab. This is a key step towards digital learning in government schools.