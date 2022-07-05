STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court takes up plea against Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple EO appointment

Advocate General S Sriram, appearing on behalf of the government, said the EO was appointed only for administrative purpose and will not interfere in the internal affairs of the mutt.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A petition challenging the appointment of executive officer by the State government for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Ahobilam came up for hearing before the Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, on Monday.

Counsel for petitioner KB Sethuraman of Ahobilam in Nandyal district, argued that the temple is part of Ahobilam Mutt for centuries and its management is under the purview of Ahobilam Mathadipathi. He contended that the appointment of Executive Officer for the temple was illegal.

Advocate General S Sriram, appearing on behalf of the government, said the EO was appointed only for administrative purpose and will not interfere in the internal affairs of the mutt. He said that even in Tamil Nadu, temples, including those supported by Kanchi Mutt, are under the control of the Endowments Department only. Further arguments in the case will continue on Tuesday. 

