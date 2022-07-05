Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chief stresses awareness on cybercrimes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there was a need to create awareness on cyber frauds among youth, especially women, said Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma following the suicide of software engineer Jasti Shwetha Chowdary on Monday.

She further sought details from Chillakallu police and asked them to send a comprehensive investigation report.In a press release, Padma said she wrote a letter to cybercrime officials to conduct awareness programmes for youngsters on cybercrimes and atrocities of mobile loan apps. She further expressed her condolences to the family members of the deceased techie.

She reportedly took the extreme step after she lost money in the investment suggested by a person who met her online. According to police, Shwetha had invested `1.3 lakh in an unauthorised scheme.