STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 positivity at 19 per cent in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam district reported 4.12 per cent positivity rate in the report for June 8-14 and it was increased to 7.94 per cent between  June 14 and 21.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam district witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks. The positivity rate in the district has touched 19.05 per cent, followed by Chittoor (16.99 per cent), Guntur (16.64 per cent), Krishna (14.52 per cent), East Godavari (12.04 per cent) and Prakasam (12.01 per cent), according to the weekly report ( June 27 to July 3) released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Visakhapatnam district reported 4.12 per cent positivity rate in the report for June 8-14 and it was increased to 7.94 per cent between  June 14 and 21.

In the latest report, it went up further to 19.05%. Vizianagaram reported 9.21 per cent positivity rate, SPSR Nellore 5.21 per cent, Kurnool 5.14 per cent and Kadapa 5.07 per cent in category above 5 per cent and below 10 per cent. West Godavari (3.77 per cent), Anantapur (3.35 per cent) and Srikakulam (1.26 per cent) figured at the bottom of the report in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Visakhapatnam COVID
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp