COVID-19 positivity at 19 per cent in Visakhapatnam district

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam district witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases for the last few weeks. The positivity rate in the district has touched 19.05 per cent, followed by Chittoor (16.99 per cent), Guntur (16.64 per cent), Krishna (14.52 per cent), East Godavari (12.04 per cent) and Prakasam (12.01 per cent), according to the weekly report ( June 27 to July 3) released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Visakhapatnam district reported 4.12 per cent positivity rate in the report for June 8-14 and it was increased to 7.94 per cent between June 14 and 21.

In the latest report, it went up further to 19.05%. Vizianagaram reported 9.21 per cent positivity rate, SPSR Nellore 5.21 per cent, Kurnool 5.14 per cent and Kadapa 5.07 per cent in category above 5 per cent and below 10 per cent. West Godavari (3.77 per cent), Anantapur (3.35 per cent) and Srikakulam (1.26 per cent) figured at the bottom of the report in the State.