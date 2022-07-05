Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy terms plenary a major festival of YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the upcoming plenary a major festival of the party and a good opportunity to further strengthen it, YSR Congress State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday said party activists and leaders from across the State will attend the meet and urged those involved in making arrangements for the plenary to ensure its success.

Sajjala, along with TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy and others, reviewed arrangements for the YSRC plenary to be held in Guntur on July 8 and 9. He said that the conveners heading the various committees formed for the smooth conduct of the plenary, should take responsibility and ensure that those attending the meet are not put to any inconvenience.

There should not be any shortcoming in making arrangements for food, accommodation and transportation for the party cadre, he asserted, adding that the YSRC leadership is making efforts to finalise the agenda for the plenary, issues to be reviewed and resolutions to be adopted at the meeting.

Subba Reddy said this is the first plenary being held after the YSR Congress came to power in the State and every possible effort should be made for its grand success. Right from ward members to Zilla Parishad chairpersons of the party should attend the plenary, he said.