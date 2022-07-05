Three held for setting 2 on fire

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three suspects were taken into custody allegedly set a house on fire killing a woman and her mother on Saturday in Komaragiripatnam of Kakinada. The police took into custody one Suresh, who is the husband of the daughter, and two more women, one of whom is Suresh’s friend upon receiving a complaint from deceased Manga Devi’s husband Lingayya, police informed. According to locals, they had seen the trio carry a bottle of petrol. Police are interrogating the suspects, said SI Allavaram B Bhaskar.