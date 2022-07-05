Two held for robbing wine shop

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur urban police on Monday arrested two persons for stealing Rs 9.38 lakh. The accused were identified as Uday and Kalyan Kumar.SP Arif Hafeez said Uday worked at the wine shop in Tarak Ram Nagar and Kalyan worked in a nearby shop.On June 26, Kalyan broke into the shop and stole Rs 9.38 lakh from the shop. On Monday morning, he came to meet Uday at Andhra Muslim College to part the amount with him.The police who had been following his movements, arrested both and recovered Rs 7.4 lakh. The accused will be produced in court, the SP said.