Works at 4,551 plots in capital region taken up following Andhra Pradesh HC order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has taken up construction works in Zone - IV of the capital region as directed by the High Court to develop the capital city as per the master plan.

CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav had laid the foundation stone for constructing roads under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) at the layouts in Thullur, Anantavaram and Pichukalapalem villages, Amaravati Zone-IV, as part of providing basic infrastructure.

Stating that Bengaluru-based BSR Infratech has been entrusted with the contract for the construction works, the official explained that roads, bridges, drinking water supply, flood water canals, sewage canal system and sewage treatment plants will be constructed for developing plots in the LPS layout.Vivek Yadav said around Rs 192.52 crore will be spent for the development of basic infrastructure, including internal roads.

"Infrastructure development works have been undertaken in a total of 4,551 plots spread across 1,358.42 acres in Zone-IV as part of the Capital City Master Plan. Works for laying a 12.25 km two-lane BT road with a width of 25 metres, 23.21 km two-lane CC road with a width of 17 metres, 5.86 km two-lane CC road with a width of 15.6 metre and internal roads covering 63.43 km have begun," Vivek Yadav said.

Elaborating on the status of other development works in Amaravati capital region, the commissioner said a total of 12 LPS zones are being developed in the land provided by farmers. Expansion of Karakatta Road, the main road leading to the capital, has been taken up with Rs 150 crore.

Besides, the development works at MLA and MLC quarters have been expedited. Additionally, the CRDA will also construct townships like Amaravati township and sell plots through e-auction to raise money for the development works to be undertaken in Amaravati city. Arrangements will be made to provide payments to the farmers quickly.

State government to expedite payments to farmers

