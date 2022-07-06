Andhra Pradesh Group I-2018 exams: East Godavari's Dr Rani Sushmitha secures top rank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Rani Sushmitha from Pithapuram of East Godavari secured first rank in Group I- 2018 examinations and has been posted as deputy collector. K Srinivasulu Raju, Kotulaguttapalli, Kadapa district and V Sanjana Simha of Hyderabad, Telangana, secured the second and third ranks respectively. They have also been posted as deputy collectors.

APPSC Chairman D Gautam Sawang released the Group I- 2018 results here on Tuesday. Out of 167 posts, results were announced for 165 posts. The APPSC has begun the appointment process of Group I after four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang said that 67 women and 96 male candidates were selected. Due to several reasons, four posts were not filled. He congratulated all the appointed candidates and said that the candidates have been waiting for the past four years for the results.

A total of 9,679 candidates appeared in the mains in December 2020. Seven out of the first 10 selected candidates are women. The evaluation was done in digital format and results were announced in April 2020. As per the directions of the High Court, the results were released in May after manual evaluation.

He also stated that with the directions of the High court, the APPSC has completed the interviews by constituting three boards.Notification to be out for 110 Group-1, 182 Group 2 posts The APPSC will issue notifications for 110 Group1 posts and 182 Group -II posts next month. The written test will be conducted this month for the 31 posts in the Endowments department, and Junior assistant posts.

He also said there was a discussion in the High court on digital evaluation and stressed that digital technology would play a key role in the APPSC exams in coming days.