Andhra Pradesh HC moots Advocate Commission over CRZ violations in Rushikonda

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday proposed to appoint an Advocate Commission to look into the alleged Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) violations during the renovation of resorts at Rushikonda.

It came up with the proposal while hearing two separate petitions -- one filed by Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav and another by TDP MLA V Ramakrishna alleging violation of CRZ norms while renovating the resorts.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsels N Aswini Kumar and KS Murthy said the Union Ministry of Environment gave permission to take up construction in only 5.18 acres of land. They informed the court that the authorities were mining the entire hill and chopping down trees. They counsels also placed before the court some photos of the chopped down trees.

The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu observed that trees can be grown once again, if they are cut, but that is not the case with hills and they need to be protected. Government Special Pleader C Suman said the photos submitted by the petitioners were old ones.

The bench intervened and proposed to appoint an Advocate Commission to ascertain the facts. Suman sought time to file a counter and place facts before the court. The bench posted the matter for July 12.