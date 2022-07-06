Cyberabad police book rebel YSR Congress MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, relative for 'assaulting' cop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Cyberabad Police in Telangana registered a case against YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju, his family member, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and an assistant sub-inspector rank officer, among others for allegedly assaulting a constable attached with the intelligence wing of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that intelligence sleuths were drawn from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Police, as per the guidelines of the Special Protection Group (SPG), during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad and Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

On receiving specific intelligence inputs that some organisations from AP might stage protests during the PM’s visit to the Telugu States, some officers from State intelligence wing were deputed as ‘spotters’ to identify the movement of protestors and suspects.

A day before Modi was scheduled to visit Bhimavaram, the AP intelligence wing constable, Farooq Basha, was deputed as a spotter at the main gate of Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli to identify trouble mongers.

Basha said, around 8 am on Sunday, some people came in a white EcoSport, with the registration number 7777, and enquired why he was standing there. "Though I told them that I was a constable attached with the intelligence wing, they kidnapped," the constable said in a complaint to the Gachibowli police.

Alleging that the cop was conducting a recce at the MP's house, the CRPF personnel and security staff bundled up the constable into the vehicle in full public glare. The distance between the MP's Boulder Hills Residence to the ISB Main Gate is reported to be 800 metres on foot and 1.3 km by a vehicle.

In the MP's house, CRPF constable N Sandip Sadhu and ASI K Ganga Ram allegedly beat up Farooq Basha with batons and kicked him. "After a few minutes, another person - who identified himself as Bharat - the MP’s son, came along with Shastri, the MP's PA. They, too, beat me up, and punched me the stomach, and demanded my mobile phone password," Farooq Basha said.

Later, Bharat went inside the house and brought Raghurama Krishna Raju who allegedly abused the constable and threatened to break his hands and legs.

The constable also alleged that the legislator beat him with the CRPF constable's lathi. Raghurama Raju allegedly went out sometime later, saying he was going to Delhi. After allegedly being thrashed for nearly two hours, the constable was handed over to the Gachibowli police.

Based on Basha’s complaint, the Gachibowli police registered a case against Raghurama Krishna Raju, Bharat, the CRPF constable, ASI, and the staff and personal assistant of the politician. They were booked under various Sections of IPC, including Section 365 (kidnap), Section 384 (extortion), Section 342 (wrongful confinement), Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Taking a serious view of the involvement of its personnel, the CRPF 221 Battalion Commandant, Mahesh Kumar issued orders suspending Sandip Sadhu and Ganga Ram till 'finalisation of inquiry'. Meanwhile, the State authorities are mulling over writing to the Centre, seeking the withdrawal of central security cover to Raghurama Krishna Raju on the grounds that he had misused the facility.