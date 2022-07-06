Hold YSR Congress plenary on a festive note: MP V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that YSR Congress cadres are showing enthusiasm to participate in the party plenary, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy urged the party functionaries to work with dedication to hold the meeting on a festive note in accordance with the aspirations of the cadres.

Addressing a meeting of State presidents of YSRC organisational wings in Tadepalli on Tuesday, he discussed several issues related to the plenary. Stating that the government launched several schemes for the welfare of people in the past three years, the MP said financial benefits are being provided to all the eligible irrespective of caste, religion and political affiliations.

Asserting that the plenary to be held on July 8 and 9 assumes significance, he said the responsibility to conduct it on a successful note lies with everyone and wanted the party leaders and cadres to put coordinated efforts without giving scope for any sort of errors, thereby bringing fame to both YSRC and the government.

