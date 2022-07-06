Monsoon weak in Seema Andhra, heavy rains likely in coastal regions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed one or two places in West Godavari district in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in the coastal districts and one or two places in Rayalaseema. The Southwest Monsoon was weak over Rayalaseema.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 8 cm was reported in Koyalagudem of Eluru district, 6 cm in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Malakapalle village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 6.95 cm.

According to an IMD forecast, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in north coastal districts, while there will be thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in south coastal districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north while a few places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region are likely to receive light to moderate rains.