NHRC official lauds village secretariats

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lauding the village secretariat and Rytu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) system launched by the State government, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) director-general Santosh Mehra said these initiatives are ideal for other states of the country.

Mehra visited the village secretariat and RBK along with joint collector Raja Kumari in Pedakakani village in Guntur district on Tuesday.He enquired about various services being provided to the people. The officials explained to him that over 500 services related to 35 government departments were available at the secretariats.

Quality seeds were being provided to farmers at subsidy rates, and required suggestions on the crop methods were also given to the farmers through RBKs. State Human Rights Commission member Srinivasa Rao, Guntur RDO Bhaskar Rao, and other officials were also present.