292 high schools in Andhra Pradesh to offer Intermediate education for girls

A total of 292 high schools in those mandals will be upgraded into High School Plus for girls and the admissions will commence from the coming academic year.

Girl students in a joyful mood after appearing for the Intermediate examination at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Thursday

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed officials to establish at least two Junior colleges in each mandal and ensure that one of them is exclusively for girls.

As a part of implementing the CM's orders, the school Education department has identified a total of  292 mandals, where there are no government Junior colleges for girls and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). 

A total of 292 high schools in those mandals will be upgraded into High School Plus for girls and the admissions will commence from the coming academic year.

The upgraded High Schools Plus will accommodate one or two groups - MPC (Mathematics Physics and Chemistry) or BiPC Biology Physics and Chemistry) or both - from the 2022--23 academic year based on the request of the students as well as parents.  

Earlier, the government had decided to introduce the Commerce, Economics, and Civics (CEC) group also, but it dropped the plan.Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar directed the headmasters in the new High Schools plus to keep classrooms, labs, libraries and other facilities ready.

If lab facilities are not available in the selected high schools, the students can utilise the labs of nearby model school or government junior college. The commissioner also directed the headmasters to utilise the services of existing teaching staff for Class XI until necessary arrangements are made. 

No new teachers 

Kesavarapu Jali Reddy, chairman of Joint Action  Committee of Teachers Organisations (JACTO),  hailed the decision stating that it will help poor girls get Intermediate education. However, many teachers’ associations criticised non-allocation of additional teaching staff. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, GV Narayana Reddy, State president of the AP Teachers’ Association, said that the Commissioner's instruction to the headmasters to utilise the services of qualified staff in the school to teach Class XI students will be a huge burden for the school teachers, who already have a heavy workload. 

How can parents admit their children in a school which doesn’t have separate teaching staff, he sought to know. V Karunanidhi Murthy, State general secretary, Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU), appealed to the government to abolish GO no  223 and promote eligible School Assistants in government junior colleges and appoint them in the upgraded high schools.  

MPC, BiPC courses from AY 2022-23 

The upgraded High Schools Plus will accommodate one or two groups - MPC (Mathematics Physics and Chemistry) or BiPC Biology Physics and Chemistry) or both - from the 2022--23 academic year based on the request of the students as well as parents

