Don't spoil brand image of state: Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath to TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government has created a favourable environment for industries, thereby making Andhra Pradesh a major destination for investments, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath slammed the opposition TDP for trying to spoil the brand image of the State with its 'malicious propaganda'.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSR Congress central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Amarnath said Andhra Pradesh has topped the Business Reform Action Plan 2020 Rankings in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

The Centre has given the top rank to Andhra Pradesh after carefully examining all aspects and taking feedback from industrialists on 300 issues. Unable to digest the State's achievement, TDP leaders resorted to a false propaganda against the government, he alleged.

The previous TDP regime had only shown fake MoUs and graphics to bluff people and betrayed the youth in the name of creating four lakh jobs.

Four Partnership Summits were conducted during the Chandrababu Naidu government with zero output and high promotions. After realising all the betrayals of TDP, the people relegated it to Opposition in the last elections, he said.

Many companies are evincing interest in investing in the State as the government is providing all facilities and extending its full support to them for industrial development, he explained.

Stating that 1.25 lakh MSME units will be set up in the State in the coming two years, the Industries Minister said there will be a flow of Rs 15,000 crore investments, generating 1.50 lakh jobs.The government has already given Rs 1,800 crore incentives to the MSME sector and another Rs 500 crore will be announced in August, the minister added.

Taking a dig at the TDP for attributing the growth in exports from Andhra Pradesh to Kia Motors, he said the share of automotives in the industrial production being exported is only 4 per cent.

Kia Motors set up shop in Andhra Pradesh because of the initiative taken by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and not at all because of the previous TDP regime as claimed by the opposition leaders, he averred.