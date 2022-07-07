Minor takes car for a spin in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali, injures three men in crash

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three people were injured after a minor, practising to drive a car, rammed the vehicle into a shop in Tenali on Wednesday morning. Police said that besides the boy, there were four others in the car, all minors.

The boy reportedly slammed the accelerator to avoid an incoming auto in a narrow street with parked vehicles, and rammed a parked rickshaw, a few vehicles and the shop. Three persons, repairing the rickshaw, sustained injuries.

A man's limbs were crushed while the other two sustained minor injuries. Police shifted the injured to Tenali Government Hospital. The minor was detained. Tenali I-Town CI Chandrasekhar said the minor was practising to drive - despite the law prohibiting him to do so on public road. The car owner was not identified.

The boy was booked for a rash and negligent act that endangers human life. His parents were summoned to the police station and counselled. "We have submitted a report to the Juvenile Justice Board. Further action will be taken based on the medical condition of the injured," the CI added.