VBS students stage protests seeking justice

Students of Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya School in Seethammadhara along with their parents staged a protest in front of the school against its privatisation on Wednesday.  

Published: 07th July 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Students of Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya School in Seethammadhara along with their parents staged a protest in front of the school against its privatisation on Wednesday.  

Parents and students left the school premises around 3 pm after the District Education Officer requested them to give him some time to find a solution to the issue. 

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Parents’ Association Boni Durga Rao warned of organising large-scale protests if they didn’t get justice. 

