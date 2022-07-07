VBS students stage protests seeking justice

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Students of Vasantha Bala Vidyodaya School in Seethammadhara along with their parents staged a protest in front of the school against its privatisation on Wednesday.

Parents and students left the school premises around 3 pm after the District Education Officer requested them to give him some time to find a solution to the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Parents’ Association Boni Durga Rao warned of organising large-scale protests if they didn’t get justice.