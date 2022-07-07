Visakhapatnam reports over 100 COVID-19 cases for second day

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/ONGOLE: Visakhapatnam recorded over 100 COVID cases for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. While 109 positive cases were reported on Tuesday, 102 cases were registered on Wednesday.

The district crossed 100-mark daily cases after a gap of 40 days. As many as 450 persons infected by COVID are in home isolation and 35 persons were discharged after the mandatory period of seven days. As many as 1,100 people have died due to the virus in the district till now.

District medical health officer K Vijayalakshmi said they were conducting tests on symptomatic persons. She said the cases have been increasing since June 15. There were no deaths and none was hospitalised. All the affected persons are in home isolation.

As the cases are increasing, people should wear masks in public places . They should also follow Covid appropriate behaviour. She said they achieved 100 percent in administering vaccines among all age groups. She, however, said they were yet to reach 100 percent with regard to precautionary doses for those above 60 years.

She said there is an isolation ward in KGH and 400 beds are kept ready at Rajendraprasad ward in the hospital. District collector A Mallikharjuna said the district recorded a 25 percent positivity rate as 109 cases were reported after testing 550 persons.

Prakasam district also reported spurt in positive cases after a gap of a few months. There are 15 cases across the district. As per the direction of District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and DMHO S Rajyalakshmi, the health officials increased tests. All the Covid patients are stable.