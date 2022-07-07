YSR Polambadi: Farm schools set to start in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an aim to turn farmers into farm scientists and educate them about the best available farming practices, YSR Polambadi or farm schools are set to start in erstwhile Guntur district from July end.

According to the agriculture department officials, about 5.34 lakh hectares will be cultivated during Kharif season with paddy topping the list with 2.22 lakh hectares, cotton in 1.69 lakh hectares, chilli in 73,777 hectares, pigeon pea in 22.538 hectares in Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts.

These sessions will be conducted for farmers under the limits of about 816 Rytu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) in the erstwhile Guntur district. About 470 paddy farming schools, 270 cotton, and other crops were being planned. Village officers would start schools on farms with around 30 farmers each for 14 days in every village.

Explaining about what the farmers will be taught in these schools, agriculture joint director Venkateswarulu told The New Indian Express that beginning from when and how to sow seeds and how much pesticides or fertilisers should be used, educating farmers on the significance of organic farming would be part of the curriculum.

The agriculture department officials have also set up targets to promote reducing chemical pesticides. For the first time, the officials are planning to include students in these sessions and learn about farming alongside the farmers in a more lively environment.

The officials have selected over 250 schools across the district for the same. However, the officials have not received any further orders on the matter. "We are still pondering about this, as we have not received any instructions from the higher officials," said Venkateswarulu.

Teachers opine that this will help the students to become closer to nature. N Radha Kumari, a science teacher, in a government school said that observing farming practices will help the students to understand the concept more easily.

Through this, they will also realise the efforts and hardships the farmers suffer to provide food for the people, she added.