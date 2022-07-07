YSRC government closed down 8,000 schools for extra borrowings: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming 'Amma Vodi' a bogus scheme and English medium education in government schools a drama, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of troubling students by closing schools in the State.

For getting a half percent of additional borrowings from the Centre, the Chief Minister had closed down 8,000 schools and played havoc with primary education of children. "While Jagan's daughters are studying in Paris and London, our children are forced to cross streams to go to school," he said.

Addressing the TDP district Mahanadu at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday, Naidu said one person from each family should come forward to fight against the YSRC government, which burdened all sections of people by increasing taxes, power tariff and bus fares.

Calling upon the youth not to spare the Chief Minister, who ruined their lives, Naidu said there was no job calendar under the YSRC regime.

Accusing Jagan of indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the past three years, the TDP chief said while the debts of people in the State are rising because of the State debts reaching Rs 8 lakh crore, the wealth of Jagan is increasing with the money looted from sand, liquor and land grabbing.

Reiterating that the district reorganisation sans a scientific approach, Naidu said the process will be reviewed to rectify the errors after the TDP comes to power in the next elections. Alleging that attempts are being made to usurp Rs 500 crore worth of lands in Madanapalle, Naidu appealed to the people to thwart the attempts of ruling YSRC leaders.

Alleging that cases were filed against 600 people and 180 were arrested for questioning Jagan on social media, Naidu asserted that all those errant officials will be punished in the future.