STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government closed down 8,000 schools for extra borrowings: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Alleging that attempts are being made to usurp Rs 500 crore worth of lands in Madanapalle, Naidu appealed to the people to thwart the attempts of ruling YSRC leaders.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming 'Amma Vodi' a bogus scheme and English medium education in government schools a drama, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of troubling students by closing schools in the State.

For getting a half percent of additional borrowings from the Centre, the Chief Minister had closed down 8,000 schools and played havoc with primary education of children. "While Jagan's daughters are studying in Paris and London, our children are forced to cross streams to go to school," he said.

Addressing the TDP district Mahanadu at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday, Naidu said one person from each family should come forward to fight against the YSRC government, which burdened all sections of people by increasing taxes, power tariff and bus fares.

Calling upon the youth not to spare the Chief Minister, who ruined their lives, Naidu said there was no job calendar under the YSRC regime.

Accusing Jagan of indulging in corruption to the tune of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the past three years, the TDP chief said while the debts of people in the State are rising because of the State debts reaching Rs 8 lakh crore, the wealth of Jagan is increasing with the money looted from sand, liquor and land grabbing. 

Reiterating that the district reorganisation sans a scientific approach, Naidu said the process will be reviewed to rectify the errors after the TDP comes to power in the next elections. Alleging that attempts are being made to usurp Rs 500 crore worth of lands in Madanapalle, Naidu appealed to the people to thwart the attempts of ruling YSRC leaders.

Alleging that cases were filed against 600 people and 180 were arrested for questioning Jagan on social media, Naidu asserted that all those errant officials will be punished in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSR Congress Amma Vodi YSR Congress government
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp