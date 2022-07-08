Andhra CM's mother resigns from party, to support her daughter's YSR Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC) party honorary president and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother YS Vijayamma quit her post and resigned from the party. She made her announcement at the inaugural of the two-day YSRC party plenary, held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, near Guntur on Friday.

In her emotional speech, Vijayamma said she was forced to make the decision in view of the constant criticism being leveled at her two children -- Jagan and Sharmila, and questions being raised over her continuing in two different parties.

“My daughter YS Sharmila, to serve the people of Telangana State, of which she is daughter-in-law, floated political party -- YSR Telangana Party and continue her father’s legacy. I felt that It was my responsibility to support my daughter, in her hour of need,” she said.

Expressing her difficulty in coming to the decision, Vijayamma said as a mother she has to support both her children, who now represent two different parties, ideologies, and states. She felt it was not proper to continue in the two parties and decided to resign from one party - YSRC - so as to put an end to unwarranted criticism and political mud-slinging. “I took the decision to protect the interests of both my children,” she said.

Describing Jagan as the people’s Chief Minister, Vijayamma exuded confidence that he will form the government for a second consecutive time with an even more majority. She said she was with Jagan during his difficult times and now her daughter Sharmila in Telangana needs her, so she took the decision. Early elections in Telangana are also one of the reasons for the need to support Sharmila and her part at this hour, she said.

Reiterating that she has given her son Jagan to people 11 years ago, she thanked them for their support and love. Apologizing for her decision, she asked the party functionaries to understand and support her.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy started the two-day plenary, the third one since the party’s inception, by hoisting the party flag. He attributed the party’s success to the thousands of party functionaries, who were with him before the party’s inception in 2011. He asserted that his party lives for people and their welfare.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Jagan said TDP has disregarded its election manifesto, while the YSRC party treats it as Bhagavat Gita, Bible, and Quran. “We have kept our promises made. More than 95 percent of the promises made in the manifesto were implemented,” he asserted.

He lambasted TDP and its supporters for trying to mislead people by trying to create a rift among them under various pretexts. He said his party (government) showed what welfare programmes are and how they are implemented. It showed what education and health reforms mean and how people should be cared for. He said he and his party are blessed to have the love and support of the people of the state.