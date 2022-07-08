Andhra Pradesh CM's mother resigns from YSRC, to support her daughter's YSR Telangana

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an emotional speech on day one of the YSR Congress plenary meet, YS Vijayamma, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother, announced her decision to resign from the post of the party’s Honorary President.

"I have to support my daughter, YS Sharmila, who floated YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in the neighbouring State, to establish a Rajanna Rajyam in the State," Vijayamma reasoned.

Sharmila had floated YSRTP against her brother’s wishes. Jagan kept himself away from the party as he wanted to a maintain cordial relation with the neighbouring State. "Sharmila launched the party as Telangana's daughter-in-law. As YS Rajasekhara Reddy's wife and Sharmila's mother, I have a responsibility to support her," Vijayamma said.

Clarifying that she decided to quit to put an end to all the controversies surrounding her post as honorary president in both the parties, Vijayamma said, "Sharmila is fighting to establish a Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana, the welfare government of YSR. I have decided to stand by her in her fight. My blessings would always be with Jagan as his mother."

Expressing anguish over a fake resignation letter doing the rounds on social media platforms before she resigned, Vijayamma remarked that it was unfortunate some elements were over-enthusiastically spreading lies about her family. She said she has always extended her support to both her children for their bright future.

Asserting that Jagan has proved his mettle as the CM and would come back to power again, a tearful Vijayamma explained, "It is not right to hold the post of honorary president of one party and campaign for another. So, I have decided to resign from the post in YSRC." At this point, the crowd responded with a loud 'No'.

Meanwhile, the party would elect Jagan as its president on Saturday. In the past two occasions, Jagan was elected as YSR Congress president, unopposed. The leaders will also pass a resolution to amend the party Constitution and pave the way to make Jagan the permanent president of the YSRC.

'TDP lured 23 MLAs, left with 23 MLAs'

The YSR Congress party president thanked the people for giving him a mandate of 151 out of 175 Assembly seats in 2019 and remarked, "It is pertinent to note that the TDP, which allured YSR Congress' 23 MLAs and three MPs when in power, was left with exactly 23 MLAs and three MPs after the 2019 election."

'Never backed out, despite propaganda'

Pointing out that the YSR Congress Party had emerged to carry forward the legacy of YSR, Jagan recalled, "I did not back out or lose confidence, despite the conspiracies against me. I moved ahead with your staunch support for taking welfare to every poor person in the State."