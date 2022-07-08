STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews Pulivendula development works

Local leaders and people handed over representations to the Chief Minister on the issues related to Pulivendula constituency and the municipality.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:03 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy checks on an open-air gym in Vempalle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy checks on an open-air gym in Vempalle. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the cooperation of all sections of people for the effective implementation of government policies. On the first day of his two-day visit to the district, the Chief Minister conducted a review with officials and local leaders on development of Pulivendula Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Pulivendula Urban Development Authority (PADA) OSD Anil Kumar Reddy gave a powerpoint presentation to the Chief Minister over the development works in PADA. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the YSRC leaders and officials for taking up the development activities in Pulivendula in a transparent manner.

He felt that differences should be shunned to allow the system to run efficiently.Local leaders and people handed over representations to the Chief Minister on the issues related to Pulivendula constituency and the municipality.

Ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy and others were present. The Chief Minister also inaugurated YSR Park at Vempalli. He went round the park along with the leaders and officials.

