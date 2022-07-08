STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government to continue Dulhan scheme for benefit of poor

The Minority Rights Protection Samithi filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking court directions to the government to continue the Dulhan scheme introduced by the previous TDP regime. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it is examining the continuation of Dulhan scheme intended to extend financial assistance to poor Muslims to perform their daughters' marriage.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Special Government Pleader C Suman informed the court that the government is considering continuing the Dulhan scheme for the benefit of poor Muslims and sought time to submit full details to the court. Later, the court posted the matter after four weeks for further hearing.

