Andhra Pradesh HC issues notice to chief secretary on EBC quota

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Education) and Commissioner of Education to file their counter in a contempt petition filed against the State government for failing to implement the court order pertaining to allotment of 25% seats to Economically Backward Class students in private colleges.

Yogesh filed the petition in 2017 seeking court directions to the government to allot 25 per cent seats in private educational institutes to Economically Backward Class students.

The court issued an order to the government in January 2022 to implement the provisions of the Right to Education Act, including allotment of 25 per cent seats to EBC students. As the order was not implemented, Yogesh filed a contempt petition in the High Court. After issuing notices to the respondents to file counter, the court posted the matter to July 19.