Andhra Pradesh: Teen accuses police SI of trying to cut hair, injuring him at Vemuru police station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 19-year-old teenager was injured after he was allegedly attacked by one policeman in Vemuru village of Bapatla district on Thursday.

Shaik Ahmad (19), a resident of Munnangi village in Kollipara, was involved in a dispute with a person a few days back. Vemuru SI Anand Kumar claimed that he received a complaint against Ahman and called him to the police station to settle the issue.

On Thursday, Ahmad along with his relatives went to the police station, where he was allegedly attacked by the SI.

Speaking to media persons, Ahmad said that the SI has beaten him up and tried to cut his hair with a knife forcibly during which he suffered cuts on his forehead. He also said that, when he requested the SI to let him go to the hospital, the SI refused.

Ahmad’s family members shifted him to Tenali government hospital. His relatives have requested senior officials to take strict action against the SI. Under the instructions of SP Vakul Jindal, Bapatla DSP Srinivasa Rao has launched a probe. He said that they have already recorded statements of the victim.