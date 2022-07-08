STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district reports 230 fresh COVID-19 cases in a week

The officials of the medical and health department also urged the public to be more vigilant and follow Covid norms to curb the spread of the virus.

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Guntur district for the past few days as over 230 persons have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days. Around 38 positive cases were reported on Thursday, including 22 in Guntur city, eight in Mangalagiri, and two each in Mangalagiri urban, Pedakakni, Tenali, and Ponnuru.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statistics, the district has reported a positivity rate of 16.64 per cent. Following this, the doctors and staff at Guntur GGH are geared up to take necessary precautions.GGH Superintendent Dr. Prabhvathi conducted an emergency meeting with the heads of all departments to discuss the necessary action to be taken.

She instructed the hospital officials to allot wards to the patients at the emergency wing without keeping them waiting and take all required action to prevent crowds.The officials of the medical and health department also urged the public to be more vigilant and follow Covid norms to curb the spread of the virus.

Comments

