STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district to see curbs on heavy vehicle movement on July 8, 9

According to an official release, vehicles going via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted via alternative routes.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy vehicles

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of YSR Congress plenary to be held in Pedakakani near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, police have announced traffic diversions for heavy vehicles on the Chennai-Kolkata and Hyderabad-Vijayawada highways on July 8 and 9.The diversion will be in force from 8 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

According to an official release, vehicles going via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted via alternative routes.All heavy vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Guntur will be diverted via Tenali, Kolluru, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada, and Hanuman Junction.

Heavy vehicles proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted via Ongole, Chirala, Repalle, Avanigadda, and Hanuman Junction.Likewise, heavy vehicles proceeding towards Chennai and Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction towards Ongole.

Heavy vehicles from Hyderabad will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam and move to Hanuman Junction. Vehicles going from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Budampadu-Tenali-Avanigadda bridge. Multi axle goods vehicles will be stopped at Chilakaluripet, Ongole, Nellore, Pottipadu and Hanuman Junction.

Parking space for vehicles of those attending the plenary will be provided at 21 spots near the venue. Buses coming from Visakhapatnam route to attend plenary will be parked near Kaza Toll Plaza. Cars, two-wheelers will be parked at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Buses coming from Guntur route to attend plenary will be parked at Kantery near Namburu and cars, two wheelers will be parked at Kesava Reddy high school, Amalodbhavi hotel and rain tree park apartments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur district YSR Congress plenary Heavy vehicles
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp