Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district to see curbs on heavy vehicle movement on July 8, 9

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In view of YSR Congress plenary to be held in Pedakakani near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, police have announced traffic diversions for heavy vehicles on the Chennai-Kolkata and Hyderabad-Vijayawada highways on July 8 and 9.The diversion will be in force from 8 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

According to an official release, vehicles going via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted via alternative routes.All heavy vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Guntur will be diverted via Tenali, Kolluru, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada, and Hanuman Junction.

Heavy vehicles proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted via Ongole, Chirala, Repalle, Avanigadda, and Hanuman Junction.Likewise, heavy vehicles proceeding towards Chennai and Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction towards Ongole.

Heavy vehicles from Hyderabad will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam and move to Hanuman Junction. Vehicles going from Guntur to Visakhapatnam will be diverted via Budampadu-Tenali-Avanigadda bridge. Multi axle goods vehicles will be stopped at Chilakaluripet, Ongole, Nellore, Pottipadu and Hanuman Junction.

Parking space for vehicles of those attending the plenary will be provided at 21 spots near the venue. Buses coming from Visakhapatnam route to attend plenary will be parked near Kaza Toll Plaza. Cars, two-wheelers will be parked at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

Buses coming from Guntur route to attend plenary will be parked at Kantery near Namburu and cars, two wheelers will be parked at Kesava Reddy high school, Amalodbhavi hotel and rain tree park apartments.