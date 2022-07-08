Bickerings in TDP come to fore at party's review meet in Madanapalle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Internal bickerings in the TDP came to the fore during the visit of party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to Annamayya district. A day after addressing the Mini-Mahanadu in Madanapalle, Naidu seemed to be very happy due to the large turnout.

However, during a review meeting with the leaders of seven Assembly constituencies in Rajampet parliamentary segment on Thursday, he faced a tough time as he was forced to caution the warring party cadres of serious consequences if they fail to fall in the party line.

During review meet with TDP leaders of Punganur constituency, followers of par SK Ramana Reddy and Challa Babu Reddy exchanged heated arguments in the presence of Naidu and Ramana Reddy was physically assaulted by the rival group.

During the review on Thamballapalle constituency, a section of TDP workers demanded the removal of Shankar Yadav as the constituency party incharge. Expressing his ire at the party leaders running groups in Punganur constituency, Naidu said the leaders remained silent all these days and now became overactive.

"When we are fighting a strong rival, the leader should take all the cadre into confidence. There will be aspirations in politics but there should be a systematic approach and attitude of domination must be given up. Those who fail to follow the party line will have to face the music," Naidu warned.

His ring contains chip

Naidu, who does not wear gold ornaments, surprised the party cadre as he appeared with a ring to his left hand ring finger. Revealing the cause for himself to wear the ring, Naidu explained to the party cadre that it contains a chip and sends information related to his heart beat, sleepscore to the computer.

After monitoring the levels in the morning, we can make changes if any to lead a healthy life, he said. Many more such devices will come in days to come and I want all of you to lead a healthy life as you are all my family members, he said.