Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh sanctions Rs 4.5 crore for indoor stadium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has sanctioned Rs 4.50 crore for a multipurpose indoor stadium in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district, said SAAP VC and MD N Prabhakar Reddy. Reddy said that the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Authority of India (SAI) has allocated the funds under the Khelo India scheme.