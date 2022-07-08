STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger kills calf at Vissannapeta in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, high alert sounded

The tiger, which has been roaming around erstwhile East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, killed a calf at Vissannapeta in Kasimkota mandal on Wednesday night.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The pug marks of a tiger found at Srrampuram hamlet of T Jaggapet in Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalli district

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tiger, which has been roaming around erstwhile East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts, killed a calf at Vissannapeta in Kasimkota mandal on Wednesday night. Forest and revenue officials asked the nearby villagers to stay indoors. They said there was no need to panic and should not let the cattle for grazing. 

They also dismissed the reports that the tiger was spotted in Kothakota mandal.Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar told The New Indian Express that the pug marks revealed that the same tiger was moving in the area. The tiger is four to five years old and exploring new habitats. It is moving eight km every day, he said. 

He hoped that the tiger may go back to its original habitation as the region is not suitable for it and added that the tiger was not sighted by anyone.He said they set up camera traps in the area and rescue teams have been deployed. Besides, they set up cages to trap the tiger.

The tiger was first spotted  five weeks ago in Kakinada district and it entered erstwhile Viakhapatnam district eight days ago.He said they identified prospective routes of the tiger and were sensitive people in villages. 

Officials of various departments are sensitising people about precautions to be taken. He said people should not move outside at night and they should keep their cattle safe. None should venture into the forest, he said.

If the tiger is not disturbed, it will go back to its original and secure habitation. Since tiger is mostly nocturnal, it will move only at night and takes rest during daytime.

