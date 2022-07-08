YSR Congress to amend rules, make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as lifetime party president

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party is likely to amend its Constitution to pave the way for its president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the permanent and lifetime president of the party.

Party leaders, who have drafted the resolutions to be adopted and the amendments to be made to the party Constitution during the two-day plenary starting Friday, have reportedly decided to amend the party’s Constitution, enabling Jagan to be the president for lifetime. Once the amendment is made, no elections would be held to the party post in future.

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, among several others, stipulate that political parties have to conduct elections within a specific time frame to choose a president. We will amend the party Constitution and send a copy of the same to the ECI for its nod to make Jagan the permanent president," a minister, who is making arrangements for the plenary, said and claimed that a political party from a South Indian State had amended the party constitution on similar lines.

Unlike in the past, the election to the post of party president would be held on the first day itself and not during the concluding session of the plenary, the leader said.This is YSRC’s third plenary since its inception and first one after it came to power in 2019. In the earlier instances, the party had elected Jagan as the party’s president unopposed.YS Jagan Mohan Reddy floated the party in 2011 after parting ways with the Congress.

During the meet, the plenary will hold talks on nine resolutions. “It is just a coincidence that nine resolutions will be passed. It has nothing to do with Navaratnalu,” the leader said. Asked if any political resolution would be passed, the minister asserted that there was no need for it as they are not in any alliance and do not aspire for one either.