YSRC to unveil road map for next elections

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the two-day plenary of the YSRC starting Friday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the plenary, which YSRC leaders said will unveil a road map for the next elections.

“The plenary will be a grand affair to be attended by the party cadre with enthusiasm as this is the first one to be held after the YSRC came to power in the State,’’ party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said on Thursday.

The plenary coincides with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay homage to his father at Idupulapaya on Friday morning and return to Vijayawada to attend the plenary to be held near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

About 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the first day of the plenary and the turnout is likely to swell to over four lakh on the second day.“On the first day, a resolution for election of the party president will be adopted and later the election will take place,” the YSRC MP said.

All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the party president will give directions to strengthen the YSRC committees. “Jagan will announce a new policy regarding party committees to strengthen the party and prepare it for the upcoming elections,’’ he said.

He said there is a good response from all sections of the society to the plenary and clarified that there are no special invitees, except honorary president YS Vijayamma and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The plenary will discuss the welfare schemes of the government in the past three years and what better things can be done in the coming two years.

Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is the only State where financial benefits are being provided to all eligible poor people irrespective of caste, religion and political affiliation in a most transparent manner, adding that almost `1.6 lakh crore has been provided to beneficiaries through DBT in the past three years.

He stated that all the initiatives taken by the government will be discussed in the two-day plenary and clarified that only party members will attend the meet and not any employees or SHG women. He slammed TDP leaders for their false propaganda against the government and attempts to obstruct welfare activities.

Party to discuss nine resolutions

Women Empowerment - Disha Act, Education, Navaratnalu - DBT, Medical, Administration - Transparency, Social Empowerment, Agriculture, Industries - MSMEs and Incentives, Yellow Media - Dustachatusyam (The combination of four evils)

Expected turnout

More than 1.5 lakh people are expected on Day 1

Turnout is expected to be more than five lakh on Day 2

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make opening and closing remarks