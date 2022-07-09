Andhra CM Jagan elected lifetime president of YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as the lifetime president of

Yuvajana Seamika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Party on Saturday.

On the second day of the plenary on Saturday, the party amended the Constitution of the party to enable Jagan Mohan Reddy as the president of YSR Congress for a lifetime. The YSRC was established by Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2011 after parting ways with the Congress.

He was the founder president of the party and was elected unopposed to the post in the plenaries held on two earlier occasions. His mother, YS Vijayamma, was the Honorary President of the party but she resigned from the post on Friday to support her daughter YS Sharmila who floated her own party, YSR Telangana Party in the neighbuuring Telangana State.

After amending the party constitution enabling Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the lifetime president of the party, the YSRC would now have to seek the permission of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the amendment made.