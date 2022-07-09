Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on July 13

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on July 13 to participate in the state-level Vahana Mitra beneficiaries programme at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of various departments, District collector A Mallikarjun asked the transport officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra at the earliest. He also told the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the programme.

The Collector also suggested them to set up barricades at the entrance and exit of the Chief Minister's route. Mallikarjun asked GVMC commissioner G Lakshmi Sha to ensure supply of drinking water and set up bio-toilets.

He also discussed arrangements for stage and power supply. He asked the district medical and health officer Vijayalakshmi to organise medical camps near the meeting venue. Police officials were instructed to regulate traffic without causing inconvenience to the public.

VMRDA estate officer, DRDA project director Anitha, horticulture, R&B, police and district officials were present at the meeting.