Andhra Pradesh: Gandi Pochamma temple darshan halted as Godavari water enters premises

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Continued rains have led to a rise in water levels in river Godavari. Water level at Polavaram project and Dowleswaram Barrage is rising steadily.

Water level touched 28 metres at the Polavaram spillway, while it was at 11 feet at the Dowleswaram Barrage. Owing to heavy downpour in the catchment areas, many tributaries and streams are in spate, Dowleswaram flood control room authorities said.

The officials have discharged 55,000 cusecs of water from the Dowleswaram Barrage.The inflows from catchment areas are reaching Godavari, increasing water level for two days. Meanwhile, flood water entered Gandi Pochamma temple in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district. The authorities have stopped darshan at the temple in view of rising levels of Polavaram backwaters.

The authorities have shifted shops near the temple to safer places.Papikondalu boat tourism operations were also suspended due to incessant rains.

On the other hand, East Godavari district Collector Madhavi Latha said control rooms have been set up at Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur RDO offices to alert the public about the flood position.She said that the officials are monitoring water level round-the-clock at the control rooms.

(People may contact 8977935609, 08832442344 at Rajamahendravaram RDO office, Kovvur RDO office 08813231488 for any assistance)