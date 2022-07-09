Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to issue interim stay on GO 117

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to issue an interim stay order on GO No 117 issued by the school education department on June 10 in accordance with the Right to Education Act and the National Education Policy (NEP).

Hearing separate petitions filed by Paleti Seshagiri of East Godavari district, Panga Satyavathi of Kadapa and three others, challenging the GO 117, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVVS Somayajulu, said they cannot issue any stay order as it is a government policy decision. The bench directed the respondents in the case to file counters.

Petitioners' counsel A Satyaprasad said the reforms brought by the government would adversely affect the education system. However, the court refused to stay the GO and posted the case to July 22.