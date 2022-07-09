STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains reported over coastal Andhra Pradesh due to southwest monsoon

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active southwest monsoon over coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Vizianagaram district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Krishna district of south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday. Light to moderate rain was reported at several places in coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 11 cm was reported at Tiruvur in NTR district and 7 cm in Paravathipuram town of Parvathipuram Manyam district and Machiliptnam in Krishna district.

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Gollapalli village of Bobilli mandal in Vizianagaram district received the highest rainfall of 9.9 cm.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in North coastal districts and Rayalaseema district, south coastal districts.

