Huge response on first day sets mood for YSR Congress plenary in Andhra Pradesh

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Though it rained in Guntur and Krishna districts right from Friday morning, YSR Congress activists reached the venue of the party plenary opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University in large numbers. Crowds started reaching the YSRC plenary venue at 8 am though the rainfall left the ground muddy.

The turnout swelled by 10 am. Heavy traffic was witnessed on Pedakakani road. The cultural programmes and songs set the mood of the cadre. Women danced to the tunes of the cultural troupe, led by YSRC cultural wing president Vangapandu Usha.

The cadre erupted in joy when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the venue and greeted the crowd. It was a sight to see Jagan and his mother YS Vijayamma sharing the dais after a long time. The crowd became emotional and shouted 'No' when Vijayamma announced her resignation to the YSRC honorary president post.

The blood donation camp set up at the venue to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, evoked a good response. A photo gallery exhibiting the various phases of YSRC since its establishment and various welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, provided a visual treat for party cadre who reminisced their journey.

Those who attended the plenary savoured the traditional dishes of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra and Uttarandhra regions. Snacks and meals with 25 dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, were served to participants in food courts.