Inter advanced supplementary fee payment date extended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has extended the due dates of payment of examination fee for the Intermediate advanced supplementary examinations August 2022 for first and second year from July 8 to July 11.

BIE secretary MV Seshagiri Babu stated that the extension of the due dates for the payment of exam fees, through online and dates for payment of consolidated amount of exam fee by principals and submission of nominal rolls of IPASE 2022 to BIE.

There will be no provision for payment of examination fee with penalty after the due date or tatkal scheme etc, he added.