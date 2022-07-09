Jagan raises system with values slogan

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thanking the people for their for the past 13 years, even when the party was in the Opposition, YSRC President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vowed that he would continue his journey with the same commitment to achieve the goal of ushering in a system with values.

Jagan was addressing an impressive gathering after inaugurating the party’s plenary session near Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Friday.The meet, the first after YSRC has come to power in 2019, will primarily chalk out a road map for the 2024 elections. Regardless of the spells of rain in Guntur and Krishna districts, a large number of leaders and cadre attended the meet and cheered for Jagan.

“Our journey started in 2009 and took formal shape with the Odarpu Yatra (Jagan took up the yatra to console the families of those who died of shock after hearing the news of his father and former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s demise). I salute all of my sisters, brothers and well-wishers who welcomed the party,” Jagan said.

Pointing out that the YSR Congress Party had emerged to carry forward the legacy of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan recalled, “I did not back out or lose confidence, despite the conspiracies against me. I moved ahead with your staunch support for taking welfare to every poor person in the State.”

Thanking the people for giving him a massive mandate of 151 out of 175 Assembly seats in the 2019 elections, the YSRC president remarked, “It is pertinent to note that the TDP, which allured YSRC’s 23 MLAs and three MPs when in power, was left with exactly 23 MLAs and three MPs after the 2019 elections.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Jagan said the evil quartet (Chandrababu Naidu and his friendly media houses) and the ‘band of thieves’ have been spreading falsehood against his government. Stating that the Opposition has been pointing fingers at them even as they have initiated several schemes that were never taken up in the history of the State, Jagan said, “Not even a single scheme that we have introduced was initiated by Chandrababu Naidu in his 14 years in power. These people usurped public money and misused power. Now, they are not in a position to plunder the State. So, they are spreading canards against the YSRC government.”

Asserting that the YSRC has always kept its promises, the party chief said, “Since coming to power, 95 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled. We took welfare to every doorstep in the State in a transparent manner.”Reiterating that the party stands for the poor and underprivileged, Jagan noted that power should be used to serve the people with responsibility and not to show arrogance.

Stating that his party was courageous enough to send its MLAs to every household under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam, Jagan said the Opposition has no moral right to question them on welfare or development, as they neglected the public during their regime. Earlier, Jagan hoisted the party flag and garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Pulivendula.