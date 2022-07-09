Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan raises nine doubts over 'Navaratnalu'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday raised 'Nava Sandehalu' (nine doubts) over the implementation of 'Navaratnalu' by the YSR Congress government. He came up with a poster posing questions to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over implementation of the YSRC flagship programmes.

With regard to Rythu Bharosa, the Jana Sena chief sought to know if it was true that the benefit was provided to only 50 lakh farmers despite the claim of 64 lakh beneficiaries got the aid. Is it true that the State government has not confined itself to providing aid to only 700 when 3,000 tenant farmers had died by suicide in the last three years, he asked.

On Amma Vodi scheme, he sought to know why the government claimed to have provided the aid to 83 lakh beneficiaries, while the actual number was only 43 lakh. On social welfare pensions, he asked the government wasn’t it true that 5 lakh people were removed from beneficiaries' list.

On imposition of total prohibition, he said the revenue from liquor sale in 2018-19 was just Rs 14,000 crore and it increased to Rs 22,000 crore in 2021-22. Is it implementation of prohibition in a phased manner? Projecting this income, had you not sold bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore?

He demanded that the government announce when it would complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project. On Aarogyasri, he questioned why did hospitals opt out of the scheme.

With regard to the fee reimbursement, Pawan Kalyan asked wasnt' it a fact that hall tickets of students were not issued because of non-payment of reimbursement? On housing, he asked was it not true that land was allotted to the poor on tank beds and hillocks? On Aasara scheme, he asked why was the government reducing the number of SHGs year after year and where Abhaya Hastham funds of Rs 2,000 crore were diverted.