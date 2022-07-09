‘PSCs must function as watchdog of merit system’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) are constitutional and independent authorities, which must function as the ‘watchdog of the merit system’.Virtually participating as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions meeting held in Visakhapatnam, from Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the Governor said PSCs play a pivotal role in the selection and appointment of meticulous and versatile persons to public services.

“They must perform their functions and duties in an independent and objective manner uninfluenced by any other authority and by maintaining high standards in their work,” he observed.One of the most coveted objectives of a Public Service Commission is to ensure time-bound release of job notification and maintain transparency, integrity and credibility throughout the recruitment process, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jose Manuel Noronha, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions and Chairman of Goa Public Service Commission, said the 24th National Conference of the State PSCs will be held in 2023.

Members of the Standing Committee including Chairman of Andhra Pradesh PSC Gautam Sawang, Chairpersons of State PSCs of Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Smt. Vasudha Mishra, Secretary, Union Public Service Commission, participated in the inaugural

session of the meeting held in Visakhapatnam.