STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘PSCs must function as watchdog of merit system’

Guv virtually takes part in meet of Committee of PSC Chairpersons

Published: 09th July 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) are constitutional and independent authorities, which must function as the ‘watchdog of the merit system’.Virtually participating as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions meeting held in Visakhapatnam, from Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the Governor said PSCs play a pivotal role in the selection and appointment of meticulous and versatile persons to public services. 

“They must perform their functions and duties in an independent and objective manner uninfluenced by any other authority and by maintaining high standards in their work,” he observed.One of the most coveted objectives of a Public Service Commission is to ensure time-bound release of job notification and maintain transparency, integrity and credibility throughout the recruitment process, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jose Manuel Noronha, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions and Chairman of Goa Public Service Commission, said the 24th National Conference of the State PSCs will be held in 2023. 

Members of the Standing Committee including Chairman of Andhra Pradesh PSC Gautam Sawang, Chairpersons of State PSCs of Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Smt. Vasudha Mishra, Secretary, Union Public Service Commission, participated in the inaugural 
session of the meeting held in Visakhapatnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp