STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raheja Group to set up Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

Raheja group representatives have reached an agreement for 17 acres of land near port hospital in Saligramapuram on BOT basis.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad

Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag is set to join the big league as Mumbai-based Raheja Group, which operates Inorbit Malls across the country,  has now set its eyes on the city. Visakhapatnam Port Authority, formerly Visakhapatnam Port Trust, has been achieving additional revenue under the National Monetisation Pipeline.

According to official sources, the port earned an additional revenue of Rs 300 crore in the last fiscal by utilising a vast chunk of its lands, which have been lying idle for the last several years. Now with the port reaching an agreement with Raheja group under the NMP, Inorbit Mall will have its footprint in the city. 

Raheja group representatives have reached an agreement for 17 acres of land near port hospital in Saligramapuram on BOT (build, operate and transfer) basis for 30 years. Representatives who visited several places in the city, have zeroed in on the site in Saligramapuram, which is very close to the national highway. 

They inked the lease agreement for Rs 125 crore with the port authorities on the basis of the present market value of the land. As per the agreement, it will have to hand over the land along with the structures to the port after 30 years.

Then the agreement will have to be renewed afresh if it is willing to continue and it will be given priority. However, the prices will be fixed as per the prevailing rates of land at that time. Port quarters which were in dilapidated condition in 17 acres stretch of land were demolished. The land is being levelled so that work on the mall will soon begin.

Raheja group which has plans to start IT operations from the city, has sought allotment of land. Rajeja senior vice-president Nanda Kumar met Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath on June 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raheja Group Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam mall Inorbit Mall
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp