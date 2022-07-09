Rs 41K crore annual loan plan ready for 3 districts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An annual loan plan of Rs 41,921 crore has been prepared for the erstwhile Guntur district for the year 2022-23. Out of the total amount, Rs 22,398 crore was allotted to the re-carved Guntur district, Rs 10,573 crore to Palnadu, and Rs 8,949 crore to Bapatla.

As much as Rs 31,526 crore was earmarked for agriculture, small and medium scale industries, education and house construction in the three new districts.Loans amounting to Rs 4,899 crore and Rs 3,405 crore are scheduled to be given to farmers in Kharif and Rabi seasons, respectively.

Last year, the officials surpassed the target by 39% by providing Rs 617.37 crores to 44,055 farmers. After consultative and district-level bankers review meetings were held in the three districts, respective collectors approved the budgets this week.The banking officials said annual loans were planned for the development of the newly-formed districts.