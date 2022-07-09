STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 41K crore annual loan plan ready for 3 districts

As much as Rs 31,526 crore was earmarked for agriculture, small and medium scale industries, education and house construction in the three new districts. 

Published: 09th July 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An annual loan plan of Rs 41,921 crore has been prepared for the erstwhile Guntur district for the year 2022-23. Out of the total amount, Rs 22,398 crore was allotted to the re-carved Guntur district, Rs 10,573 crore to Palnadu, and Rs 8,949 crore to Bapatla. 

As much as Rs 31,526 crore was earmarked for agriculture, small and medium scale industries, education and house construction in the three new districts.Loans amounting to Rs 4,899 crore and Rs 3,405 crore are scheduled to be  given to farmers in Kharif and Rabi seasons, respectively. 

Last year, the officials surpassed the target by 39% by providing Rs 617.37 crores to 44,055  farmers. After consultative and district-level bankers review meetings were held in the three districts, respective collectors approved the budgets this week.The  banking officials  said annual loans were planned for the  development of the newly-formed districts.

Comments

